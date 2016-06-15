June 15 Galapagos NV :

* C1 corrector GLPG2222 for cystic fibrosis (CF) and GLPG1972 in osteoarthritis well-tolerated and no emerging safety signals observed in healthy volunteers

* GLPG2222, the first early binding (C1) corrector, passed the safety hurdle in phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers

* GLPG1972 strongly reduces OA cartilage breakdown biomarker within two weeks

* New pre-clinical candidates GLPG2938 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and GLPG2534 for atopic dermatitis

* Building pipeline with the aim to initiate one phase 3 program every two years and three clinical proofs-of-concept per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)