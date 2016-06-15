UPDATE 2-Hong Kong, China regulators approve "Bond Connect" scheme
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
June 15 Entra ASA :
* Signed 25 years lease contract for the new Faculty of Law building in Oslo
* Project will commence as soon as necessary zoning approval is granted and is expected to be finalised in 2019/2020
* Zoning plan is at its final stages and is expected concluded by local government and Oslo City Council this autumn Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023