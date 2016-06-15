June 15 Entra ASA :

* Signed 25 years lease contract for the new Faculty of Law building in Oslo

* Project will commence as soon as necessary zoning approval is granted and is expected to be finalised in 2019/2020

* Zoning plan is at its final stages and is expected concluded by local government and Oslo City Council this autumn Source text for Eikon:

