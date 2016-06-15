June 15 Tk Development A/S

* Q1 2016/17 net revenue 45.7 million Danish crowns ($6.90 million) versus 40.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 operating loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago

* Management still expects consolidated results before tax for 2016/17 to total 10-30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6262 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)