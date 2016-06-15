June 15 Orion Oyj :

* Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2016

* Net sales are estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015

* Now sees 2016 operating profit without potential capital gains is estimated to exceed 270 million euros (operating profit was 267 million euros in 2015

* Shares rise 4 percent