June 15 Hyperion SA

* Buys telecommunication infrastructure for 17.2 million zlotys ($4.4 million) gross

* Signs deal with Powszechna Agencja Internet to acquire telecommunication lines

* The purchased assets serve more than 17,000 subscribers with an average ARPU of more than 30 zlotys per month

* Plans to finance purchase through capital increase via issuing 3.5 million shares at 4 zloty per share

* Estimates that use of acquired telecommunication assets will generate EBITDA of over 4 million zlotys per annum