BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Lotte Group said to shelve $500 million Malaysian chemical IPO of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/1UTAW6N) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO