June 15 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB (Sobi)
* Says Orfadin 20 mg capsule approved in the United States
* Says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a
higher strength 20 mg capsule of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the
treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)
* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants
and children. It is progressive and may result in liver and
kidney complications and can be fatal if untreated.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)