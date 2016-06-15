June 15 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.45 euros per share

* FY sales increased by 13 pct to 40.516 million euros ($45.46 million)

* FY EBIT increased by 11 pct to 6.176 million euros (previous year 5.575 million euros)

* FY net profit of 4.703 million euros versus 4.156 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/28DNKsa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)