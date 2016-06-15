BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Nasdaq Helsinki:
* Says NSIG Finland S.à r.l has according to preliminary results tendered in tender offer shares representing about 95.72 pct of all shares in Okmetic Oyj
* NSIG Finland is wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of National Silicon Industry Group Source text: bit.ly/1UuobDP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: