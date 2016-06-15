June 15 Stroeer Se & Co Kgaa

* Says Ströer optimizes its maturity structure and increases its financial flexibility through successful refinancing

* Says placement of eur 170 m borrower's note loan with a five- or seven-year term

* Says due to demand, transaction was oversubscribed

* Says borrower's note loan will primarily be used to repay syndicated bank loan

* Says transaction was overseen by Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and SEB