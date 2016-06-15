BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Stroeer Se & Co Kgaa
* Says Ströer optimizes its maturity structure and increases its financial flexibility through successful refinancing
* Says placement of eur 170 m borrower's note loan with a five- or seven-year term
* Says due to demand, transaction was oversubscribed
* Says borrower's note loan will primarily be used to repay syndicated bank loan
* Says transaction was overseen by Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and SEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: