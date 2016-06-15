June 15 Sparta AG :

* A report has been submitted in mediation procedure of Kölnischen Verwaltungs-Aktiengesellschaft fuer Versicherungswerte (KVAG) conducted in the first instance before the regional Court Cologne

* Potential claim for payment in favor of Sparta could arise in the amount of more than 35 million euros ($39.28 million)or more than 45 euros per Sparta share