UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Hortico SA :
* To recommend FY 2015 dividend of 0.05 zloty per share or 587,155 zlotys ($149,373) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9308 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.