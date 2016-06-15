UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Kent Gida Maddeleri Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1Q4dh7Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.