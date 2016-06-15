BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 DNB ASA said:
* Says has not received any legal writ from the Norwegian Consumer Council regarding allegation it charged excessive fees from some customers
* DNB says it will comment on writ when it receives it Further company coverage:
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO