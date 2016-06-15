BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Majescor Resources Inc :
* Majescor enters into an option agreement for the Rupert Lithium Project in the James Bay area of Québec and announces management changes
* Says interim CEO and president C. Tucker Barrie resigned
* Andre Audet, currently a director of company, will temporarily fill CEO position on an interim basis
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.