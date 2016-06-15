BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Amasten Holding Publ AB :
* Buys two real estates in Åstorp for 50.5 million Swedish crowns ($6 million) from Fastator publ AB Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3269 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO