BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Legg Mason Inc :
* CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Peter Nachtwey's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.4 million versus $3.8 million in FY 2015 Source text 1.usa.gov/1UPcdmR Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO