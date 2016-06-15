BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Covisint Corp
* Neuberger Berman Group reports 8.42 pct stake in Covisint As of june 6 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XX8tnD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO