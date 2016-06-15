BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15
* Mitsubishi Motors used improper fuel economy data for all models sold since 1991 - Nikkei citing Kyodo
* Data For seven Mitsubishi Motors models, including four minivehicles,were doctored to show better than-actual mileage - Nikkei citing Kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.