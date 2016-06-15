BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac says approximately $1 bln in K certificates (K F17 certificates) are expected to settle on or about June 23, 2016
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO