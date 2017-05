June 15 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Paper Industries has agreed to acquire paper cup and carton business of Weyerhaeuser in a deal valued at about 30 bln yen ($283 mln)- Nikkei

* Nippon Paper will establish unit by Sept end, buying Weyerhaeuser's facilities in Washington State, sales offices in Japan, U.S. And South Korea - Nikkei

* Nippon Paper will also take on about 500 employees - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UzuAtv)