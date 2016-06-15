UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 S&P Global Ratings
* MBIA Insurance Corp downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'; outlook negative
* MBIA's liquidity position is weak, and the co may not meet all of its insurance policy obligations in the next 12 months
* Negative outlook reflects view that MBIA's liquidity position is subject to risks that directly affect its claims-paying ability Source text (bit.ly/1UPoFD3) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.