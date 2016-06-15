June 15 S&P Global Ratings

* MBIA Insurance Corp downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'; outlook negative

* MBIA's liquidity position is weak, and the co may not meet all of its insurance policy obligations in the next 12 months

* Negative outlook reflects view that MBIA's liquidity position is subject to risks that directly affect its claims-paying ability Source text (bit.ly/1UPoFD3)