BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Poundland Group Plc :
* Response to Steinhoff announcement
* Poundland shareholders are strongly advised to take no action
* Notes announcement by Steinhoff that it is considering a possible offer for company
* There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made
* Will issue a further statement if and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO