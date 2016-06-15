BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Capital One Financial Corp :
* May net charge-off rate 3.99 percent
* May domestic credit card delinquency rate 3.01 percent - SEC filing
* May international 30+ day performing delinquency rate 3.15 %
* May international credit card net charge-off rate 3.67 percent
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO