June 15 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal

* Southern Sun competitors withdraw request to intervene in merger

* Two companies in hospitality sector have withdrawn their request to be given an opportunity to intervene in an upcoming merger hearing

* Argute Consulting and Tourvest Holdings said today, Wednesday 15 2016, that they had reached agreements with merging parties regarding their concerns

* Argute and Tourvest said they would still make themselves available to competition commission when commission presented its case at hearing

* Competition commission has recommended to tribunal conditional approval of merger

* Granting of an intervention would have allowed argute and tourvest to present their argument to tribunal and to cross examine witnesses

* Commission has taken into consideration other third party concerns in its conditions