June 15 S&P Global Inc :

* Will reaffirm its prior guidance of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.15 for 2016 fiscal year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S