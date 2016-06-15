BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 S&P Global Inc :
* Will reaffirm its prior guidance of mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.15 for 2016 fiscal year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO