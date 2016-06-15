BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc :
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Enter into share purchase agreement
* Carbylan Therapeutics says have entered into share purchase agreement pursuant to which shareholders of Kalvista will become majority owners of co
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says agreement if approved, Carbylan will be renamed Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company, and executive officers of Carbylan will resign
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says Kalvista shareholders will receive newly issued shares of common stock of Carbylan in connection with transaction
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, existing Kalvista equityholders are expected to own approximately 81% of combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, Carbylan stockholders are expected to own approximately 19% of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.