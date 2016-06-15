BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Arena Minerals :
* Arena Minerals Inc. Enters into agreement with Rouge Resources Ltd On Sale Of pampas el penon project, Chile
* In exchange for transferring its interest in option agreements to rouge, co will receive consideration of 8.7 million common shares of rouge
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.