BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Milestone Scientific Inc :
* Investors in co's unit , milestone medical have agreed to exchange their shares of milestone medical for shares of co
* As a result, co issued 583,747 new restricted shares to milestone medical investors, and now owns 98.1% of milestone medical Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.