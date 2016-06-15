BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Tieto Oyj :
* Apped and Tieto signed recently a letter of intent to jointly research and develop offerings related to cloud and B2B mobile apps

* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO