BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Source Exploration Corp
* Source receives notification of an appeal regarding overlapping area at las minas and files response
* Filed response after notification of appeal by neighbouring concession owner regarding overlapping area of las minas property
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.