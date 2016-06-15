June 15 Venture Incubator SA :

* Buys 315 shares in Ardeo Sp. z o.o. for 0.2 million zlotys ($50,900)

* Acquires 15 percent stake in Ardeo from Maciej Jarzebowski, the company's CEO ($1 = 3.9329 zlotys)