BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Venture Incubator Sa
* Buys 160 shares in time solutions sp. Z o.o for 0.5 million zlotys
* Currently owns 640 shares in time solutions what amounts to 29.71 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO