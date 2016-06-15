June 15 Electrovaya Inc:

* Signed a letter of intent with a global original equipment manufacturer for delivery of battery modules for residential energy storage

* High volume deliveries are scheduled to start in early Q1 CY2017 with smaller quantities with delivery in CY2016

* Demand for co's battery modules by OEM, estimated to be up to Euro 199 million over a period of 3 years