June 15 PMPG Polskie Media SA :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 51.0 million zlotys ($12.97 million)

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 8.1 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT of 7.5 million zlotys ($1 = 3.9333 zlotys)