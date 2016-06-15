BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Equitier SA :
* May 2016 revenue of 139,200 zlotys ($35,400) versus 75,500 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9299 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: