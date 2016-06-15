BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 UK's CMA
* Intercontinental Exchange makes initial submission to CMA
* ICE's rationale for Trayport acquisition, future plans for Trayport are entirely inconsistent with theory of harm
* ICE submission mentions it is possible to identify a number of core market features
* Submission mentions identifying core market features enough to rule out having ability, incentive to pursue a foreclosure strategy using Trayport
* ICE's submission mentions "there is no horizontal competition between ICE and Trayport" Source text: bit.ly/1PtT0Ty Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO