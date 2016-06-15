BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Tribune Media Co
* Dish network has been "totally unresponsive" in negotiating a new contract between two companies
* "repeatedly offered Dish an extension through end of August"
* Delivered another proposal to Dish at 11:50 p.m. ET , Sunday evening, and have "heard nothing" about it from Dish Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.