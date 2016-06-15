BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Dexia SA :
* Appointment Véronique Hugues appointed Chief Financial Officer of Dexia
* Board of Directors of Dexia SA and Dexia Crédit Local S.A. took note of the resignation of Pierre Vergnes as a director, effective 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO