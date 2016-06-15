BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 DBT SA :
* DBT selected to supply fast charging stations to regional utility Syndicat Départemental d'Energie d'Ille-et-Vilaine in conjunction with Bouygues Energies and Services Source text: bit.ly/1Uv6tQM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: