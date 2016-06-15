BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Empire Resources Inc :
* Amended second amendment to co's existing A&R credit agreement to reduce committed credit facility by $22.5 million to $162.5 million
* On June 14, 2016, co entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of June 19, 2014
* Amended credit agreement to reduce letter of credit sublimit from $75 million to $65 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1XpysTQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.