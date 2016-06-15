June 15 Empire Resources Inc :

* Amended second amendment to co's existing A&R credit agreement to reduce committed credit facility by $22.5 million to $162.5 million

* On June 14, 2016, co entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of June 19, 2014

* Amended credit agreement to reduce letter of credit sublimit from $75 million to $65 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1XpysTQ