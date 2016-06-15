June 15 (Reuters) -

* Didi Chuxing, China's rival to Uber, scores $7 bln in new funding - WSJ

* Didi Chuxing Technology co has secured a $2.5 billion debt package from China Merchants Bank Co - WSJ citing sources

* Didi Chuxing Technology Co will now have more than $10 billion in cash on hand following the new fundraising round through equity and debt - WSJ Source: (on.wsj.com/28Ed9Sz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)