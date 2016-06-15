BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Luca Lucaroni to hand over CFO position to Barbara Pivetta starting from October 1 Source text: bit.ly/28ENs4l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO