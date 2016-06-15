BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Pultegroup Inc
* Board director patrick j. O'leary writes letter to william pulte - sec filing
* Director o'leary says william pulte's involvement must be limited to request for candidate names Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YryeLc
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.