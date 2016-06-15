BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 15 S&P
* Key Energy Services Inc. downgraded to 'CC' on restructuring support agreement; outlook remains negative
* Outlook is negative, reflecting high likelihood that key will seek to restructure debt through a prepackaged chapter 11 proceeding Source text (bit.ly/1UPs1pQ)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.