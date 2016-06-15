June 15 Roumell Asset Management

* Says sent letter to Covisint's CEO encouraging co to evaluate strategic options, including potential sale of co - SEC filing

* Will warrant significant premium to its current stock price in sale to a strategic buyer

* Roumell Asset Management says it owns about 5 percent stake in Covisint Corp Source: (1.usa.gov/1WNVXWG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)