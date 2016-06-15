June 15 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc ;

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces disposition by Windstream of half of retained stake

* Windstream Holdings Inc disposed of 14.7 million shares of common stock, par value $0.0001

* Searchlight, as lead private investor of 10 million shares, was offered by CS&L right to designate one member to CS&L's board

* Searchlight, as lead private investor of 10 million shares, was offered by CS&L right to designate one member to CS&L's board

* Designation right will terminate if Searchlight's ownership drops below 5 pct prior to June 15, 2019 and or below 8% thereafter