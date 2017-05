June 15 Shutterfly Inc

* Shutterfly Inc says on June 10, 2016, co amended and restated its secured revolving credit facility

* Amended and restated credit agreement provides a $200 million secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Shutterfly Inc says company may request the lenders to increase the facility by $100 million Source: (1.usa.gov/1rqCT2Z ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)