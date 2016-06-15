June 15 PHH Corp:

* On June 13, 2016, PHH Mortgage Corp amended and restated its committed purchase facility for early funding with Fannie Mae

* Committed funding letter agreement commits Fannie Mae to accept sale and delivery of, and to purchase, mortgage loans and pools of mortgage loans from PHH Mortgage

* Committed funding letter agreement to terminate on December 13, 2016, subject to Fannie Mae's and phh mortgage's early termination rights

* Commitment to purchase mortgage loans or pools of mortgage loans pending at any time was reduced to aggregate principal balance of $300 million