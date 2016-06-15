UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 PHH Corp:
* On June 13, 2016, PHH Mortgage Corp amended and restated its committed purchase facility for early funding with Fannie Mae
* Committed funding letter agreement commits Fannie Mae to accept sale and delivery of, and to purchase, mortgage loans and pools of mortgage loans from PHH Mortgage
* Committed funding letter agreement to terminate on December 13, 2016, subject to Fannie Mae's and phh mortgage's early termination rights
* Commitment to purchase mortgage loans or pools of mortgage loans pending at any time was reduced to aggregate principal balance of $300 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XXQhu8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.