UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Northern Trust Corporation:
* Dissolves 10.69 pct passive stake in Global Ship Lease Inc as of February 29, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1VZX5FJ)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.